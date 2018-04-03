KT event on farmer wellbeing set for this Thursday

A Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine approved Knowledge Transfer event on ‘Farmer Wellbeing’ will be hosted by CC Agri Consultants and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) this Thursday, April 5, at the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan.

The meeting, which will run from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, is a department-approved Knowledge Transfer (KT) event for all six KT sectors: beef; sheep; dairy; tillage; poultry; and equine.

There will be representatives from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the ICSA giving talks on the night.

Advertisement Dr. Andrea Costa, HSE;

Paula McGovern, HSE;

Pat Griffin, HSA;

Kieran McGovern, CC Agricultural Consultants;

Oliver Crowe, ICSA. The event will focus on farmer wellbeing, mental and general health. Guest speakers on the evening include:

Dr. Costa will cover the topic of general health and wellbeing, while Paula McGovern will focus on mental health.

Griffin will discuss health and safety on the farm, with Kieran McGovern will zone in on manual handling and working form heights. FInally, Crowe will cap things off with the topic of copic with stress and dealing with the pressures of farming.

A representative from SOSAD, an organisation which focuses on raising awareness of suicide in Ireland, will also give a short presentation on the night.