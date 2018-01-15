Kerry milk price held for the fourth month in row

Kerry has become the latest processor to reveal its December milk price; it decided to hold its milk price for the fourth month in a row.

This means that Kerry suppliers will receive a base milk price of 36c/L including VAT for milk produced in the last month of 2017.

Its decision to hold its milk price follows similar calls made by Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies.

Last week, suppliers of Lakeland Dairies learnt that they will receive a base price of 36.5c/L including VAT and including a 1c/L butter bonus for December supplies.

Meanwhile, Glanbia Ireland decided to hold its milk price at 35c/L including VAT. As well as this, it confirmed that its suppliers will receive a 1.1c/L bonus on all milk produced between July and December 2017.

Other processors are expected to announce their December milk prices in the coming days.

PPI index falls for December

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ornua’s Purchase Price Index (PPI) for December had fallen further – dropping from November’s figure of 115.0 down to 111.3.

Following on from the decrease published in December – which brought to an end six consecutive monthly increases in 2017 – the figure is down to just above last August’s levels, which had an index of 111.