Interested in a diploma in dairy farm management?
Applications for the Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management programme are now being accepted by Teagasc.
Applications for this year’s course must be submitted by Friday, May 11, according to the national agricultural education and extension agency.
Validated and awarded by University College Dublin (UCD), the core element of the programme is a two-year paid professional work experience with approved dairy farmers.
The contact element of the programme is delivered in blocks at the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark and Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College.
Modules are delivered by an integrated team of highly specialised Teagasc staff, including Moorepark research staff, college lecturers, dairy and financial specialists – with input from guest lecturers from commercial dairy farmers and the dairy industry.
Commenting on the diploma, Dr. Emma-Louise Coffey of Teagasc said: “The Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management will equip you to realise your potential in dairy farming.
“The Level 7 special purpose programme was designed for those intending to manage their own farm, work as a dairy farm manager, or those seeking to enter dairy farming through collaborative farming arrangements.
Graduates have primarily gone on to work as dairy farm managers on their family farms, or for dairy farm owners in Ireland while others have taken up opportunities abroad in New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Chile.
Those interested in learning more or applying can view the online application form, which is available on the education section of the Teagasc website, or through this link.