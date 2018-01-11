HSA sets ‘initial target’ of 2,000 farm inspections this year

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will inspect 2,000 farms as its initial target over the course of 2018 – but, could surpass this through the acquisition of extra inspectors.

According to a HSA spokesperson, approximately 2,000 farm inspections were carried out last year – while an additional 2,000 farmers were engaged with through knowledge transfer schemes, discussion groups and farm walks.

Continuing, the spokesperson said: “This year we have set an initial target of 2,000 inspections on farms; however, we have been able to recruit more inspectors so there is a chance we will surpass that target.

Inspections are important; but, they are part of a mix of approaches that we are taking to improve safety and health on farms.

“Also, we will continue to engage with knowledge transfer and discussion groups in 2018 – so we will be aiming to influence a further 2,000 farmers through those initiatives,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

It was revealed that the HSA intends to publish its ‘Programme of Work for 2018’ in the coming weeks, which details the authority’s plans for the coming year.