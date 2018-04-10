Hogget trade strengthens by 20c/kg

Factory demand for hoggets has strengthened somewhat over recent days and quotes have improved by 20c/kg in many plants.

The Irish Country Meats’ sister plants – located in Navan and Camolin – are now working off a base price of 600c/kg for hoggets – up 20c/kg on last week’s offering.

In addition, buyers in Kildare Chilling have seen fit to up the ante and are currently offering 610c/kg to pull numbers through the gates.

Meanwhile, Kepak Athleague has opted to hold prices at last week’s levels and are starting negotiations with farmers at 590c/kg.