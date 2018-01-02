Have you considered using biopesticides to help protect your crops?
Biopesticides are increasing in popularity, as the mindset of consumers changes and more and more agricultural chemicals go off the market.
Biopesticides are environmentally friendly alternatives to insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. They are sometimes used as part of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies on farms to reduce chemical use in crop production. They are more commonly used in glasshouses, but are increasing in popularity in field scenarios.
Usage of these products is increasing. Over 18 million acres were treated with biopesticides in the US in 2012.
Research in the UK
The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), in conjunction with the University of Warwick, is carrying out research on these products in the UK as part of the ‘AMBER’ project.
The work is a greenhouse study and aims to develop sets of management practices that can be used to improve the performance of biopesticides.
The work is focusing on optimising spray application, application timing and the use of these products in conjunction with other IPM strategies.
The use of these products, as part of an IPM strategy, can result in effective pest control without harming the environment and can reduce the risk of pest resistance to a plant protection product.
