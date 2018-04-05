Farmers urged to help each other in the face of fodder anxiety

As critical discussions on the fodder crisis continue, Macra na Feirme has urged farmers not to suffer in silence; speaking to a friend or neighbour can help ease the mental burden.

Macra na Feirme national president James Healy said: “The amount of stress, anxiety and worry in the farming profession is enormous.

“Farmers are responsible for so much, but cannot control the weather and it’s important to remember that you are not alone at this time.

I would encourage farmers to talk to someone to ease that burden on your mind – the crisis won’t disappear, but talking about it will help you to realise that in the coming days and weeks conditions will improve.

“Whether it’s family, a doctor, friend or a regular visitor to the farm such as a vet, talk about any stress you may be feeling at this time,” the president said.

Advertisement

These recommendations come in light of the growing pressure on farmers to source forage to feed housed animals as weather conditions continue to remain wintry.

Up to 50mm rainfall given

Met Eireann recently issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for a number of southern counties, with up to 50mm of rain expected to fall in places in the coming hours.

Issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, there will be between 30mm and 50mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding, the national meteorological office warned.