EID tagging start date ‘shows the department is out of touch’ with farming sector

Reacting to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed’s announcement to introduce compulsory electronic identification tagging (EID), the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has labelled the move “unacceptable”.

President of the INHFA, Colm O’Donnell, described the announcement as “another solo run by Minister Creed and his department”.

“This announcement has connotations of the botched fodder aid package implemented by the department – which was contrary to what was agreed by the stakeholders’ action group and of little or no benefit to the affected farmers,” the president said.

This move to full EID needs the input of the farmers producing the lambs to advise on the most effective transition to introduce compulsory EID tagging, he added.

By picking the date – as October 1 is right in the middle of the store lamb trading season – it shows just how out of touch our department is with the industry.

However, if the department insists with the current start date, O’Donnell said: “Tagging derogations to use slaughter tags for all store lamb movements between now and then will have to be given – where these lambs are slaughtered after October 1.”

