Date for the diary: IGA dairy conference to focus on labour and resetting targets

This year’s Irish Grassland Association (IGA) Dairy Conference – sponsored by Yara – will address the twin themes of managing labour and resetting financial and physical targets on Irish dairy farms.

The themes of the conference are very topical, as the abolition of milk quotas has resulted in the rapid expansion of the Irish dairy industry.

One in four farms now milk more than 100 dairy cows; the average herd size on these farms is 175 cows. Such rapid expansion is creating employment opportunities and challenges. As a result, many dairy farmers now need to contract out more work; become employers for the first time; or increase the size of their workforce.

With labour and land now the new limits to expansion, the time is ripe to review and reset the physical and financial measures for grass-based dairy farm businesses.