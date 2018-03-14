Dairy herd clearance sale to take place next week

There will be a dairy herd clearance sale taking place next week in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Tullamore farmer PJ Kinnarney is putting his full herd up for sale, due to health reasons, and will have 65 animals up for auction on the day.

The sale will take place at Golden Vale Mart, Tullamore, on Tuesday, March 20, kicking off at 12:00pm.

The auction will include 21 heifers, both in-calf and calved, and 44 cows – also a mix of calved and in-calf. These are mostly second and fourth calvers.

The herd is closed and disease-free. Those interested in learning more can contact Golden Vale Mart Tullamore on: 057-9321196.

Tullamore Show

Meanwhile, staying with Co. Offaly, the Tullamore Show has unveiled FBD Insurance as the new title sponsor of its National Livestock Show.

As the show enters its 27th year, the event – which will now be called the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show – now claims to be the largest one-day agricultural event in the country and is a flagship event in the Irish agricultural calendar, according to organisers.