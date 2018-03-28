Cereal production up 3.5% last year – on less land

Overall production of the three main cereal crops (wheat, oats and barley) increased by 82,000t (3.5%) to 2,393,000t in 2017, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the figures, which were released by the CSO today (Wednesday, March 28), overall cereal yield increased by 6.8% to 8.8t per hectare; while the total area under cereals decreased by 8,700ha (-3.1%) to 271,700ha.

The production of spring barley increased by 9.4% or 78,000t, while the production of winter barley decreased by 8.1% (-52,000t) in 2017.

The yield of potatoes increased by 15.4% from 38.9t per hectare in 2016 to 44.9 tonnes per hectare in 2017, resulting in an increase in production of 60,000t (17.2%) to 412,000t.

Wheat production was up by 5.2% (34,000t). The area sown decreased by 900ha (-1.3%); but the yield increased by 6.6%;

Oats production was up by 11.8% (22,000t). The area sown increased by 1,200ha (+5.3%) and the yield increased by 6.2%;

Oilseed rape production was up by 22.2% (8,000t). The area sown increased by 200ha (+2.3%) and the yield increased by 19.5%. Further comparisons with the 2016 results show that:

In terms of methodology, the yield figures provided by the CSO are given on a “green” (as harvested) basis.

The winter wheat yield refers to feed wheat, according to the CSO. Similarly, the spring barley yield refers to feed barley. The oilseed rape yield is a weighted average of the winter and spring yield.

The bean and pea yield is the weighted average of pea and bean yield.