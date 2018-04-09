Aurivo announces temporary mart closures for this week

Aurivo has announced today that its four livestock marts will remain closed this week following an accident at Mohill Livestock Mart on Saturday morning.

The decision taken by management “is a prudent one, as the health and safety of our customers, suppliers, members and employees is of paramount importance”, according to a spokesperson for the co-operative.

The marts concerned are: Ballymote Livestock Mart, Co. Sligo; Mohill Livestock Mart, Co. Leitrim; as well as Ballinrobe and Balla Livestock Marts in Co. Mayo.

Aurivo apologises for any inconvenience caused to its customers, the representative added.

This follows an incident on Saturday, April 7, where a man needed to be airlifted to hospital following a serious bull attack at Mohill Livestock Mart.

Following the incident, an Aurivo spokesperson said: “The gentleman concerned was airlifted from the site by the emergency services to Sligo University Hospital and his condition is being monitored.

“Management and staff at Aurivo will offer their full support to the gentleman and his family, and will be co-operating with the relevant authorities as an investigation is conducted into the accident,” the spokesperson said.

There have been no updates on the condition of the man since the incident came to light.

Farmer killed in Galway

Meanwhile, a man in his 60s was killed by a “freshly-calved cow” on a farm in the west of Ireland yesterday (Sunday, April 8), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

It is understood that the man was attacked by the cow on a farm near Moylough, Co. Galway, and died as a result of his injuries.