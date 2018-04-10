Auction report: Tillage kit aplenty at contractor’s dispersal sale

A noteworthy ‘on-site‘ machinery dispersal sale (auction) was held on behalf of Noel J Hanes Contracting at East Fen Farm (Boston) on Saturday (April 7). The auction comprised of tractors and agricultural machinery. It took place in Lincolnshire, England.

These events are a regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a large pool of equipment. They come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland.

The sale was conducted by Robert Bell & Company – an auctioneer in the region.

This report focuses on the tillage implements present at the sale.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and noted the prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’. It is 5% (plus VAT), reducing to 2.5% (plus VAT) on the balance over £5,000/lot.

Hammer (sale) prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the (hammer) price.

Auction report

