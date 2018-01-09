Auction report: ‘Green’ highlights from January’s Cambridge tractor sale

Monday of this week (January 8) saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

These monthly sales can attract thousands of lots, including tractors, construction equipment as well as farm and horticultural machinery. They also attract Irish interest; some dealers, contractors and farmers journey across on a regular basis.

Tractors, plant and machinery offered for sale are consigned from private vendors, dealers (UK and overseas), local authorities and national finance companies. All the pictures in this report are from Monday’s auction.

On the day, there was a varied selection of tractors on offer – classic and modern units. These were sold via a live ‘drive through’ American-style auction.

This report focuses solely on John Deere tractors present at the sale. Look out for our follow-up report, with highlights of how other brands fared at this major auction.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%. Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.