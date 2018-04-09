Second theft of animal euthanasia product in 2 weeks

Members of An Garda Siochana are currently investigating the theft of animal veterinary products following a burglary in Co. Galway over the weekend.

It is understood that a premises in Knocknacarra was broken into between 10:00pm on Saturday, April 7, and 9:30am on Sunday morning, April 8.

Included in the theft was Dolethal, a product used to put down animals – which could kill if in the wrong hands, Gardai have warned.

This is the second such case in recent weeks, following a similar incident in Co. Tipperary on March 24, during which a quantity of Dolethal was also stolen.

A statement posted on the Garda Siochana Twitter page said: “Gardai are investigating a burglary of a premises in Knocknacarra, Co. Galway.

“The incident occurred on April 7, 2018. A quantity of animal veterinary products were stolen. Dolethal which is used to euthanise animals is fatal if consumed by humans. Info to Salthill GS.”

Anyone with information in relation to the burglary is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station, which can be reached at: 091-514727.

Thurles medicine theft

On Saturday, March 24, Gardai in Thurles issued a warning to the public regarding a batch of medicines which was stolen during the course of a burglary – including a number of animal sedatives.

Investigating Gardai warned that these sedatives are harmful if used for human consumption.

According to An Garda Siochana, examples of the stolen products are: Dolethal; Euthanimal; and Chanazine.