27,000 households without power this morning

Some 27,000 households were without power this morning, following the damage caused by Storm Eleanor, according to ESB Networks.

Its crews resumed at first light this morning to restore power to customers affected by the storm.

Storm-force winds in excess of 155kph caused significant damage to electricity networks, particularly in the north-west, west and south-east, it added. Lightning also reportedly caused damage to networks in the south and south-west.

Since the storm began yesterday evening, 400 faults have been repaired – restoring power to 123,000 homes and businesses, ESB Networks explained.

But this morning, its workers are trying to restore power to 27,000 customers. The main areas still affected are the north-west and north-east. There are also some customers in counties Kildare, Cork and Kerry without power.

Mayo (Castlebar, Swinford, Westport, Ballyhaunis, Ballina);

Sligo (Enniscrone, Tubbercurry);

Leitrim (CarrickonShannon, Mohill);

Roscommon (Arigna);

Cavan;

Monaghan (Ballybay, Castleblaney);

Kildare (Leixlip, Kilcock);

Cork (Dunmanway);

Kerry (Tralee, Ballybunion). The main areas that remain without power include:

Crews from areas less affected have been mobilised and will travel to assist technicians in these areas to restore power to families, farms and businesses as quickly as possible today, ESB Networks outlined.

A warning was also issued to the public to never touch or approach fallen wires or damaged electricity network infrastructure, as they are live and extremely dangerous.

Trees and branches may also have fallen across electricity lines; please do not approach or touch any fallen wires or the tree or branch that they are touching, the warning added.

The public is asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately by calling: 1850-372-999.

A number of weather warnings issued by Met Eireann remain in place today until 2:00pm. A Status Orange wind warning was issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick last night.

Westerly gale to storm winds together with high tides and exceptionally high seas will result in coastal damage and flooding. Damaging gusts will be likely inland also.

As well as this a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford will remain valid until 2:00pm this afternoon.