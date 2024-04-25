The winners of the 2024 Irish Cheese Awards were announced this week at a ceremony hosted by CÁIS, the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers, at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, April 24.

There was named winners across 17 distinct categories, ending in naming one winner as this year’s ‘Supreme Champion’.

This followed a judging process that was undertaken by a panel of Irish and international cheese experts at Teagasc’s Ashtown Food Research Centre last month.

The 13 judges tasted 175 different cheeses produced by 43 businesses located across Ireland. Each cheese was individually scored on aroma, flavour, body, texture, and appearance.

Hegarty’s ‘Templegall Extra Mature’ raw cow’s milk cheese won the top award on the day, being named overall ‘Supreme Champion’.

Hegarty’s Templegall Extra Mature is a hard alpine style cheese which has been developed by farmer, Dan Hegarty with the assistance of French cheesemakers, Jean-Baptiste Enjelvin and Quentin Duboz.

Templegall Extra Mature is made using raw milk from a pedigree Friesian herd, producing an unpasteurised cheese in 40kg wheels that needs to be brushed three times a week in order to maintain the rind of the cheese.

The cheese is then aged for a minimum of 18 months to allow time for it to develop its flavour profile.

Mr. Hegarty said:

“A special mention should go to the 150 cows we have back home who are in for milking at the moment as without them none of this success would be possible.”

He added that the cheese is “so special” as it is only made during the summer months, as the cows are grazing outside and at are at their “happiest” then.

Other notable award winners on the day, included Dick and Helene Willems of Coolea Farmhouse Cheese, the pair were presented with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

L-r: Dick and Helene Willems who won the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ Source: Finbarr O’Rourke

The Willems said that they are extremely grateful for the award, and as part of the founding members of CÁIS, they are thankful for the opportunities they have been given over the last 40 years.

The full list of this year’s winners covering all gold, silver, and bronze awards is available to view online via the CÁIS website.

Chair of CÁIS, Tom Dineen said:

“By acknowledging and commending the dedication of individual cheesemakers, these awards ignite innovation, enhance standards, and nurture a thriving community of Irish cheesemakers.

“We are forging a legacy of quality and sustainability, securing the lasting success of Irish farmhouse cheesemaking for generations to come.”

The CÁIS 2024 Irish Cheese Awards were sponsored by Bord Bia, Traditional Cheese Co, Sysco, Ornua, and Horgan’s Delicatessen Supplies, and supported by Sheridans Cheesemongers, Teagasc, and Irish Cheese Direct.