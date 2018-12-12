Wind warning issued for southern counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for four counties in the south of the country.

Issued this morning at 9:00am, the warning will be in place for 22 hours from 4:00pm this evening (Wednesday, December 12) through to 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon.

The warning will affect counties: Kerry; Cork; Waterford; and Wexford.

In these counties southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds between 50kph and 65kph at times, Met Eireann warns, with gusts between 90kph and 100kph.

Winds will be strongest along coastal areas, the national meteorological office says.

Meanwhile, the rest of today will see a good deal of dry weather in most areas but it will be rather cloudy with a few patches of mist about.

Some patches of light rain will occur along east and north-east coasts, according to Met Eireann.

Towards the evening, blustery, wet weather will develop along the south-west and west coasts.

Top temperatures will reach 7° to 9° generally, while moderate to fresh south-east winds will strengthen further this evening.

There will be some dry spells in places early tonight, but it will become windy and wet in all areas, with fresh to strong and gusty south to south-east winds, with gales developing particularly along southern coasts.

The rain will be heavy at times, especially in southern coastal counties, where some spot flooding is likely. Lowest temperatures will stay at 4° to 7°.

Tomorrow will get off to a blustery and cloudy start with outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent and sometimes heavy, especially in southern coastal counties.