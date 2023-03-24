There are a number of exciting and interesting jobs up for grabs in the agri-sector at present and one of them might just suit you.

This article previews the latest roles to become available, which may be of interest if you’re up for a new challange. To learn more about these jobs and many more, visit AgriRecruit.

Herd Person

A large cattle operation located in south Co. Meath are looking to hire a part-time or flexi-time herd person to work on farms across a number of sites in the region.

Strong candidates will have strong grassland management skills, a keen interest in cattle and an excellent eye for animal health. In addition, they must have their own transport and the ability to carry out accurate record taking.

If you feel this position could be for you, contact Ronan between the hours of 7:00a.m to 7:00p.m at the link below.

Farm Sustainability Advisor

Carbery is looking to expand its team by taking on a farm sustainability advisor who will work with farmers to help them improve water quality and progress environmental sustainability on farm.

Carrying out farm visits to Carbery suppliers, developing plans with farmers to achieve regulatory standards and identifying improvement opportunities will be central in this role.

Applicants must hold a relevant level eight degree in agricultural or environmental science, or an equivalent and have expert knowledge of current best practices. A full driving licence with access to a personal, insured car is also essential.

Agri Commercial Manager

Whites in Co. Armagh is searching for an agri commercial manager who will manage and develop the company’s oat supply chain by building relationships with growers and implementing a sustainability strategy.

The ideal candidate will be commercially-driven with a clear focus on building up the company’s oat mill business.

5 years experience in a commercial role, ideally one within the agri-food industry is essential for this job. A strong, practical knowledge of the arable sector and a track record in developing commercial partnerships is also highly desired for this role.

Beef Specialist

Progressive Genetics is looking for a beef specialist to join its Meath based team, who will work with clients, industry organisations and agencies to identify issues and new developments in the beef industry.

The successful candidate will work with breeding advisors and AI technicians and will lead the development of educational materials, training tools and other programmes which will help Progressive Genetics to increase its market position.

Applicants should have a desire to perform and experience in a similar role. While agricultural or marketing qualifications are an advantage, they are not essential.

Principal Group Scientist

Ai Services Northern Ireland is offering an attractive salary for a new principal group scientist position which it is looking to fill.

The job involves the provision of scientific leadership and advice in all aspects of ruminant livestock production across the group, with a focus on the role of advanced breeding in improving the profitability and environmental sustainability of livestock systems.

A degree in agricultural science or a closely related field, an in-depth knowledge of UK and Irish livestock systems and a minimum of three years experience in livestock genetics is essential. Meanwhile, a post graduate qualification is highly desired but not vital.

Dairy Farm Manager

A farm in west Cork is seeking a dairy farm manager to work with a 100+ spring based herd using a 16 unit BouMatic Gascoigne milking machine in a newly constructed parlour.

Candidates wishing to apply for this position should have a minimum of two years experience in dairy farming and an educational background in agriculture. They should also be modern in their farming approach, eager to bring new ideas forward that can enhance performance.

Applicants should get in touch with Louise, whose contact details can be found at the link below.

Technical Standards and Compliance Manager

A.W. Ennis Ltd. in Virginia, Co. Cavan is seeking a technical standards and compliance manager to work with its Feed Quality Team to ensure that the business operates to ‘audit ready’ standards for regulatory (DAFM, EPA & HSA) inspections.

On site environmental, sustainability, health and safety and pest control management will be key duties for the successful candidate, who will also maintain HACCP plans and direct the on site hygiene team.

Three years experience in a similar road and a third level qualification in agriculture or food science are highly desirable for this role, as is management experience and strong attention to detail.