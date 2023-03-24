Farmers in Co. Roscommon are being asked to share why farming is important to them and give their opinions on the challenges they are facing as Ireland looks to transition to a net zero emissions society.

Kieran Harrahill, a climate justice researcher with TASC is carrying out a study on the potential for the bioeconomy to support a ‘just transition’ for beef farmers, and he hopes to engage with as many farmers in the region as possible in the coming weeks.

Originally from a beef farm in Co. Tipperary, Harrahill is trying to understand why farmers in the region continue to work the land, what challenges they are facing and what they think the solutions to these could be.

He is working with TASC and AIB on the three year research project called the People’s Transition, which is working to design climate solutions for communities with the local people.

The model has been piloted in a rural town in Ardara, Co. Donegal as well as an urban community in Phibsborough, Co. Dublin, and is set to be rolled out across Co. Roscommon where it will focus solely on the agricultural sector.

Its overall aim is to include locals in the transition process, as it will be their community and experience that will change.

“The focus of this project is to understand the main challenges facing farmers in Roscommon and what measures they, as farmers, would like to see applied to support them,” Harahill told Agriland.

“Farming is integral to rural communities across Ireland. For many sectors, the future is uncertain. This was seen in the recent sheep farmers’ protest in Roscommon town.

“This study aims to develop solutions that can benefit communities and the climate. [It] will focus on how farmers can be empowered and supported through the design of solutions that are community led, community owned and support the building of wealth in communities in Roscommon.

“Our hope is that this project will provide a way for farmers to have their voices heard,” he added.

Those wishing to take part or find out more information can get in touch with Harahill and the project team via the People’s Transition website, after which interviews and focus groups will be arranged. Image: the People’s Transition report.

A report from TASC on the pilot process emphasises the importance of the inclusion of farmers in the transition process.

It states that “rural communities are highly dependent on nature and environment for livelihoods and social structures”.

“Climate change impacts will have distinct and severe effects on these communities as many rural livelihoods depend on the stability of the climate.

“On the other hand, poorly planned climate policy and efforts to reduce emissions could have a detrimental impact on rural communities,” it adds.