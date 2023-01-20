The weekend weather forecast indicates an end to the freezing temperatures from tomorrow, with milder conditions on the way with dry periods and some showers of rain in places.

A Status Yellow ice warning for the whole country remains in place until noon today (Friday, January 20). It came into effect at 4:00p.m yesterday with concern over hazardous driving conditions.

According to Met Éireann, it will be overcast this morning (Friday, January 20) in the southwest and west with patchy rain and drizzle, becoming more isolated as drier conditions prevail.

Elsewhere, it will be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells developing. Cloud will increase in all areas by evening.

It will remain chilliest in the north with highest temperatures of 3° to 8°C in light southeast breezes.

Tonight, there will be some frost or ice early in the night across the north and east, before cloud increases, with patchy drizzle along southern and western fringes.

Lowest temperatures will range from -2° to +3°, in light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

Weekend weather forecast

Tomorrow, Saturday will be generally dry and cloudy to begin. Patchy outbreaks of rain will develop, with more persistent rain in the west later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 8° to 10° in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher along coasts.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the south with hill, mist and coastal fog too. Lowest temperatures will be from 5° to 8° in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Sunday is forecast to be damp or locally wet to begin, as overnight rain clears into the Irish Sea. It will be generally dry into the afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will range from 9° to 12° in mostly light southwest breezes.

Sunday night will be mostly dry to start, with outbreaks of rain developing in western areas towards morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 5° to 7° in light southerly or variable breezes.

Outlook for next week

Monday looks set to be mostly dull with patchy outbreaks of rain, however amounts look fairly minimal. There will be low cloud and coastal fog too though.

It will feel mild with highest temperatures of 11° to 13° in light southwest breezes.

Monday night is expected to be cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle. Continuing mild with temperatures not falling below 9° to 10° in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tuesday will be dull and cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 10° to 12° in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.