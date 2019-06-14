Weekend forecast: Cool, changeable and showery
This weekend will see cool, changeable and showery conditions across the country, according to Met Éireann.
Today, Friday, June 14, will begin with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered, heavy showers.
According to the national forecaster, the showers will become more widespread by early afternoon, with a chance of thundery falls of rain in places.
Top temperatures will range from 11° to 15° with moderate, variable winds.
The showers elsewhere will remain scattered and lowest temperatures will range from 4° to 8° in light to moderate variable breezes.
Saturday morning will see rain over the northeast and parts of north Leinster clearing.
Top temperatures on Saturday will range from 13° to 15°.
Saturday night will see dry, clear spells with an odd light shower, according to Met Éireann.
There will be occasional bright or short sunny spells, but the showers will become widespread by lunchtime.
Many of the showers will be heavy in the afternoon and early evening, with a possibility of thundery downpours in places.