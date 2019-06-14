Weekend forecast: Cool, changeable and showery

This weekend will see cool, changeable and showery conditions across the country, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, June 14, will begin with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered, heavy showers.

According to the national forecaster, the showers will become more widespread by early afternoon, with a chance of thundery falls of rain in places.

Top temperatures will range from 11° to 15° with moderate, variable winds.

Tonight will see some further heavy showers in places with a spell of heavy and possibly thundery rain affecting east Leinster and east Ulster also.

The showers elsewhere will remain scattered and lowest temperatures will range from 4° to 8° in light to moderate variable breezes.

Saturday morning will see rain over the northeast and parts of north Leinster clearing.

A bright, fresh day will prevail on Saturday with sunny spells and only a few scattered showers that will be heavy in eastern and central areas in the afternoon.

Top temperatures on Saturday will range from 13° to 15°.

Saturday night will see dry, clear spells with an odd light shower, according to Met Éireann.

Finally, Sunday will see a bright, rather breezy and a very showery day.

There will be occasional bright or short sunny spells, but the showers will become widespread by lunchtime.