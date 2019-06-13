Irish agri-tech company Herdwatch launches new UK venture
Herdwatch, the Tipperary-based agriculture and digital technology company, is launching a drive to further establish itself in the UK.
The business has teamed up with UK-based agri-retailer Mole Valley Farmers to expand its operations across the water, in what it has described as a “landmark” move.
The Herdwatch farm management app is already used by over 10,000 farmers across the two countries. It’s thought that the new venture will bring the app to “thousands more” farms in the UK.
“We are delighted to partner with Mole Valley Farmers. They have a truly nationwide reach and are committed to bringing innovative solutions to their farmer customers in order to move the industry forward. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Mole Valley Farmers,” said Fabien Peyaud, CEO of Herdwatch.
Mole Valley Farmers was founded in 1960 by a group of farmers in Devon in the south of England. Today, it has over 8,300 farmer shareholders, and claims 45,000 members.
In 2016-2017, the company had a turnover of £464 million.
Its representative Helen Hollingsworth said: “Technologies that help day-to-day farm management are increasingly relevant considering increasing herd size, coupled with labour challenges.
The ultimate aim is to help farmers improve herd productivity and profitability, whilst making their lives easier and maximising the lifetime performance of the dairy herd.
According to Herdwatch, the Growth Partners Programme is open to all agri-businesses and agri-professionals who “want their farmer customers to benefit from the easy-to-use farm management technology”.