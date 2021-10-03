Weanling Belgian Blue heifers were in strong demand at Enniscorthy Mart on Thursday (September 30), with prices hitting €4.53/kg.

The mart’s manager, Kevin Murphy, gave Agriland a rundown of the sale afterwards.

He said: “We had a nice entry of weanlings on offer; it was our second weekly sale of the year.

“There was a good mix of quality on offer and a very lively trade as buyers are very eager to get started, and there hasn’t been a big supply of weanlings yet, with many farmers waiting to make use of the good weather, and to get as much weight in before selling.

“There were a number of very shapey light Belgian Blues on offer which were an exceptional trade, particularly for those heifers, with farmers and agents competing very strongly. These lots ranged from €2.87/kg right up to €4.53/kg.”

Sample weanling Belgian Blue heifer prices:

265kg heifer sold for €1,200 or €4.53/kg;

270kg heifer sold for €1,110 or €4.11/kg;

315kg heifer sold for €1,000 or €3.17/kg;

300kg heifer sold for €860 or €2.87/kg;

425kg heifer sold for €1,250 or €2.94/kg.

“A similar trade was seen for their male counterparts, ranging from €2.81/kg up to a top price of €4.03/kg. Most of which were bought by agents and much of the business for these quality lots done online,” Murphy added.

Sample weanling Belgian Blue bull prices:

300kg bull sold for €1,210 or €4.03/kg;

290kg bull sold for €970 or €3.34/kg;

350kg bull sold for €1,000 or €2.86/kg.

Continuing, Murphy said:

“The suckler-bred weanling bulls, in general, ranged from €710 up to €1,350 on the day for an autumn-born 565kg Charolais bull.

“There were plenty of buyers for all types of weanlings, with buyers opting to pay a premium price for those quality lots, while the heifers were also a strong trade, ranging from €730 up to €1,290.”

Other sample weanling bull and heifer prices:

460kg Charolais bull sold for €1,200 or €2.61/kg;

485kg Limousin bull sold for €1,120 or €2.31/kg;

425kg Charolais bull sold for €1,070 or €2.52/kg;

380kg Limousin bull sold for €1,150 or €3.03/kg;

320kg Charolais heifer sold for €830 or €2.59/kg;

280kg Limousin heifer sold for €870 or €3.11/kg.

“There was also a good number of spring-born, dairy-bred weanlings, which were an excellent trade as well with nice Angus and whiteheads making between €2.08/kg and €2.53/kg.

“Friesians sold from €1.52/kg for plainer lots up to €1.89/kg for those stronger lots,” Kevin concluded.

