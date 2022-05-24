This week’s episode of Farmland, produced by Agriland Media Group, discusses producing 100% of winter fodder requirements on-farm, embracing change in the dairy sector and the challenges currently facing the potato industry.

The programme, which is now available on the Agriland platform or by clicking the YouTube link below, hears from Teagasc’s head of dairy knowledge transfer, Joe Patton, who discusses in detail a number of issues the dairy industry is experiencing.

He explains that due to the prohibitive costs and weak supply of alternatives, farmers must produce enough winter fodder on-farm this year, and discusses how to prepare for this.

He also speaks to Agriland’s technical dairy specialist Brian McDonnell, about the latest recommendations from the Food Vision Dairy Group, urging farmers to embrace existing technologies such as the use of protected urea, sexed semen and milk recording.

Meanwhile, as Ireland prepares to host the World Potato Congress next week, Agriland journalist Megan O’Brien travels to Finnegan’s potato farm in Co. Meath, to hear from Paul and Cathal Finnegan about their expanding enterprise and what issues the sector faces.

Also discussed on Farmland

Meanwhile, Agriland editor Stella Meehan sits down with chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Potato Committee, Sean Ryan in studio. Both the Finnegans and Ryan outline the high input costs growers in the sector are facing, chief among them fuel and electricity.

Ryan also discusses the costs that consumers often forget about, such as cold storage rooms for harvested potatoes which run constantly, and the heavy, daily use of machinery on potato farms.

