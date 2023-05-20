The international food and drinks trade show Salon International de l’Alimentation (SIAL) is currently underway in Shanghai, China.

The three-day event, which got underway on Thursday, May 18, sees companies in the food and drinks industries from across the world gather to showcase their produce and develop and grow new markets.

The show covers a vast area with over 215,000m2 of trade stands, over 5,500 exhibitors and more than 180,000 industry professionals from across the world at the event.

The Irish food and drinks industries had a strong presence in both the meat and dairy sections of the event. The video below shows some of the Irish producers attending the event.

Overall there were a total of 14 Irish-based companies from the beef, pork and dairy sectors in attendance at the international trade fair.

The Irish-based companies in attendance were as follows:

ABP;

Ashbourne Meats;

Dawn Meats;

Foyle Food Group;

Liffey Meats;

QK Meats Ltd;

Agrakepak International;

Dawn Pork and Bacon / Dawn;

Rosderra;

Dairygold;

Kerry Dairy Ireland;

Lakeland Dairies;

Ornua;

Tirlán.

Bord Bia had a significant presence at the event with its Shanghai-based team as well as Irish staff on hand for the duration of the event to assist and support the Irish companies showcasing their products. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue (centre) pictured with Bord Bia staff in attendance at SIAL, Shanghai

Attending SIAL, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue visited the pavilions of each of the Irish companies present.

SIAL

Two Irish companies launched products at the event.

Kerry Group’s dairy division, Kerry Dairy Ireland, launched a new adult nutrition product called ‘Origimel‘ which will be aimed at older consumers. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue (centre) at the Dairygold product launch at SIAL Shanghai Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue (centre) at the Origimel showcase at SIAL Shanghai

Dairygold launched three new products to its Aerabo range. The products (Aerabo Light, Aerabo Boost and Aerabo Vitality) are fortified premium milk powders for the Asian market.

The products are aimed at young professional adult consumers, older and more health-conscious milk drinkers and those with more active lifestyles.

The SIAL international food and drinks trade fair draws to a close today (Saturday, May 20).