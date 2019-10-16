Video: Cavan chicken secures contract with ‘Ireland’s largest hotel operator’

A Co. Cavan-based farm that claims to have “pioneered free-range chicken production within Ireland” have announced a new listing with Dalata Hotel Group.

Irish free-range chicken producers ‘Farmers to Market’ yesterday, Tuesday, October 15, announced details of a new foodservice business listing with “Ireland’s largest hotel operator”.

Dalata features hotels such as The Maldron and Clayton Hotel groups in its portfolio.

The trade deal – that originated at Bord Bia’s Trade Breakfast at Bloom in June 2019 – will see Farmers to Market free-range chicken burgers listed on bar menus in 35 Maldron and Clayton hotels on the island of Ireland.

Farmers to Market were the first farmers in Ireland to receive a licence from the Department of Agriculture to produce free range chicken in 1991 and at the same time formed a processing partnership with Manor Farm.

Speaking about the deal, Farmers to Market co-founder Charles Smith said: “We are delighted to announce our listing with the Dalata Group’s Clayton and Maldron Hotels.

It signals continued support of quality Irish produce and is a positive marker for the future of our farm.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our free-range offering to guests travelling from many locations and acknowledges a continued consumer interest in higher-welfare food options.”

Tony McGuigan, head of procurement, Dalata Group said: “Providing consistently excellent food choices at all of our hotels is a top priority for us, and as such we were delighted to sign a deal with Farmers to Market.

Their free-range chicken burgers will be available in more than 30 of our hotels throughout Ireland.

Peter Duggan, pigmeat and poultry sector manager, Bord Bia said: “Bord Bia continuously supports quality assured Irish producers and are delighted to report on another success story to have come from our annual ‘Bloom in the Park’ Trade Breakfast event.

Matthew O’Gorman, Manor Farm said: “We have been the processing partner for Farmers to Market since their establishment in 1991. Knowing that our supply chain has been independently checked and verified is crucial to maintaining Manor Farm’s reputation as a market leader.”