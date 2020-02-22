Video: A 70ac farm, outbuildings and 17th century house…for sale in Co. Antrim

Hunter Campbell – The Rental Partnership has on the market Tildarg House, which includes a 70ac farm, alongside a 17th century manor house and a large array of outbuildings.

The property is located in Ballyclare, Co. Antrim (BT39 9JX).

The holding benefits from easy access to a host of local amenities including Ballyclare town, Belfast City and Belfast International and City Airports, which are all within 30 minutes’ travel by road.

Outbuildings aplenty

The agricultural land extends to circa 70ac, and is divided into a number of divisions.

These are broken down into:

Field 3/A: 6.5ac;

Field 3/B: 4.5ac;

Field 4: 8.5ac;

Field 12: 4.25ac;

Field 13: 7ac;

Field 14: 8ac;

Field 18: 8ac;

Field 19/A: 5.5ac;

Field 19/B: 1.5ac;

Field 22: 16.5ac;

Field 23: 1ac;

Lake: 1.25ac.

Furthermore, included within the sale is a extensive array of outbuildings.

These include:

Byre: 66’ X 17’;

Open sided (high roof): 36’ X 23’;

Open silo clamp (tanked): 39’ X 71’;

Slatted cattle pens: 45’ X 33’;

Slatted pens and feed passage: 80’ X 33’;

Carport: 17’ X 13’;

Piggery and loftewd: 18’ X 18’;

Cubicle house: 94’ X 22’;

Generator house;

Bull pens: 33’ X 22’;

Range of stone houses: 84’ X 21’;

Fuel store;

Two hay sheds: 67’ X 36’ and 18’ X 17’;

Carport (high roof): 21’ X 21’;

Cattle handling shed: 75’ X 17’;

Secure machinery shed (alarmed): 40’ X 33′.

Advertisement

Tourist Board Approved Country Guest House

First constructed in 1677 and extensively refurbished in 2002, Tildarg House is an exceptional country residence, positioned in one of Co. Antrim’s most sought after residential locations.

It is approached via a stunning tree-lined avenue and the immediate grounds around the house extend to approximately 3ac.

Furthermore, Tildarg House, with its claim to fame, features in the book “Ulster American Heritage Symposium” written by Bernard Gilliland. Moreover, it has also previously been a Tourist Board Approved Country Guest House.

Some of the key features of the house include: seven double bedrooms; four reception rooms; a kitchen with casual dining, separate utility room and pantry; two cellar rooms; and two bathrooms.

There is also oil fired and solid fuel central heating, as well as double glazing.

“Today, the sale of Tildarg House represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a unique property offering spacious and adaptable family accommodation in a stunning rural setting,” commented the estate agents.

Interested?

Tildarg House is guiding at £1.5 million. Further information on the property can be found online.