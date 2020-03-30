Vets offer support to HSE in tackling Covid-19

Veterinary practitioners around Ireland have been in touch with the Health Service Executive (HSE) in recent days, offering resources in the fight to tackle the spread of Covid-19, AgriLand understands.

Supports have been offered, in terms of both equipment and skilled staff, to the HSE’s Public Health team.

Proffered equipment includes personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves, as well as ventilators, and other items that would be of use to the health profession.

It is believed that a number of offers are being channelled through the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), which sent a letter to the health service on the matter, while other individual practitioners have been in touch with the HSE individually to offer assistance.

While no request is thought to have been made as of yet from the HSE, the veterinary profession stands ready to help, an industry source said.

Updated Covid-19 guidelines

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the VCI issued updated guidelines in accordance with the increased restrictions brought in by the Government to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The council issued the guidelines on Saturday, March 28.

In its guidelines, the VCI outlined that veterinary service providers should confine their services to “those supporting food production, in addition to emergency care at this time”.