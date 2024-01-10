Vet prices are rising faster than inflation but a review by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) should help pet owners in Northern Ireland get the “best experience and price,” according to one local politician.

The Independent MLA, Claire Sugden, said it is important that pet owners are getting value for money particularly with the current trend which has seen some Northern Ireland vet practices acquired by larger companies.

The MLA said: “With the cost of living crisis coming right on the heels of a huge increase in pet ownership during Covid, making sure people are getting value for money is essential.

“Fair vet prices are also vitally important for the many pet rescue charities who can face monthly vet fees that stretch into the thousands.”

According to Sugden the acquisition of independent vet practices by larger companies can create the impression that some practices are “seemingly still locally owned”.

She added: “It is right that people should be better informed before choosing which vet to go to.

“Whether their local vet remains locally owned or has been bought up by a larger company owning many practices should also be made clearer to pet owners”.

Vet services

The CMA is expected to shortly publish an update on its review into the veterinary services market for household pets.

It has said that research gathered during the review will help inform it of how well the veterinary services market is working for pet owners who are paying for veterinary services and for veterinary practices.

Sugden, who is also treasurer of Stormont’s All Party Group on Animal Welfare, said she expects that the CMA review will deliver steps to follow to “ensure best practice and price”.

“While this is a UK-wide endeavour, here in Northern Ireland we will, however, need a locally appointed minister to enact any changes to policy or legislation here,” she added.