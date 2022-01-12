The value of Irish sheepmeat exported in 2021 increased by 15% on 2020 figures, which had also witnessed an increase of 12% since 2019.

Bord Bia has noted that tighter global and EU supplies of sheepmeat, combined with stronger demand, helped generate an extremely positive market for Irish sheepmeat in 2021.

The value of sheepmeat exports increased strongly for the second consecutive year, rising by 15% to €420 million.

In 2020, the value of sheepmeat exports increased by 12% to €360 million.

In a briefing today (Wednesday, January 12, 2022), Bord Bia added that this strong growth in value came despite a 9% drop in export volumes. Irish exporters benefited from reduced sheepmeat exports from the UK into the EU and a decline in EU production.

Advertisement

The reduced availability of imported sheepmeat in the EU market had a positive impact on the demand and opportunities for Irish sheepmeat.

Lower export capacity in New Zealand, due to reduced production levels and a redirection of its product away from the EU, meant there was less New Zealand lamb available in our key export markets.

Average sheepmeat price up by €1.42/kg

Looking at recent figures published by Bord Bia, they show that overall, Irish lamb price in 2021 performed very well.

The average sheepmeat price of €6.67/kg displayed an increase of €1.42/kg on the 2020 average price, representing a 27% increase.

While the average factory price for sheepmeat in Ireland for the last week in 2021 increased to €7.07/kg, which is 1c higher than the previous week, and just over €2.50/kg higher than the corresponding week in 2020, Bord Bia added.