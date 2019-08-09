Unsettled and showery conditions over the weekend

Weather conditions will remain showery and unsettled over the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Rain affecting northern parts of the country will soon clear this morning, Friday, August 9, giving way to bright or sunny spells with showers today.

Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with thunderstorms and a risk of hail. There is potential for flash flooding and poor visibility in localised downpours.

According to the national forecaster, today will be humid and feeling warm in any sunshine, with top temperatures of 18° to 22°.

Tonight will see further showers – with some of them heavy – while in southern counties, winds will veer southwesterly, increasing from strong to gale force near the coast.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, Saturday, will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers.

Many of the showers will be heavy and possibly prolonged especially over the northern half of the country, with a risk of thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann.

Top temperatures on Saturday will range from 17° to 20°.

Finally, Sunday will be a fresher and cooler day. Overnight showery rain could be slow to clear the eastern half of the country, but conditions will remain drier with isolated showers in the west gradually extending eastwards as the day goes on.

Sunday will feel cooler than recent days with maximum temperatures ranging from 14° to 17° north to south.