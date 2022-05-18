Information published this week (Tuesday, May 17) by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, shows that the volume of agricultural commodities exported in April was three times that which was exported in March.

The information was contained in an update of export volumes of certain agricultural commodities, as well as mode of transport of such commodities from Ukraine between March 1 to May 9.

In that timeframe, Ukraine has exported:

Wheat

51,100t

This includes 33,200t in March and 9,200t in April

98% and 81% of wheat were delivered by sea in March and April, respectively

20,900t

This includes 6,600t in March and 11,800t in April

63% and 78% were delivered by sea in March and April, respectively

1,010,175t

This includes 176,600t in March and in 601,000t April

96% and 72% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively

115,000t

This includes 36,000t in March and 57,200t in April

91% and 51% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively

174,000t

This includes 9,500t in March and 104,000t in April

80% and 46% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively

32,000t

This incudes 11,600t in March and 16,400t in April

62% and 62% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively

198,000t

This includes 29,000t in March and 130,000t in April

38% and 45% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively

100,000t

This includes 29,000t in March and 39,000t in April

77% and 54% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively

April exports of mentioned products were three-times higher than in March – around 970,000t versus 322,000t.

Total exports – tonnes and mode of transport

March

In March, the largest volume of product exported was corn (176,614t); followed by soya beans (36,036t); wheat (33,209t); sunflower oil (29,061t); oilcake/meals (28,954t); and soya bean oil, sunflower seeds and barley ( 11,550t, 9,535t and 6,599t).

April

In April, there was a massive jump in the volume of corn exported (600,966t); while sunflower seeds and sunflower oil, too, jumped significantly (104,049t and 129,607t). Soya beans increased to 57,159t; oilcake/meals jumped to 39,177t; soya beans went to 57,159t; and barley increased to 11,776t.

Wheat was the only product to drop significantly, to 9,199t. Mode of transport of exports March and April

May

For the nine days of May, the following was the state of play: