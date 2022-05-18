Information published this week (Tuesday, May 17) by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, shows that the volume of agricultural commodities exported in April was three times that which was exported in March.
The information was contained in an update of export volumes of certain agricultural commodities, as well as mode of transport of such commodities from Ukraine between March 1 to May 9.
In that timeframe, Ukraine has exported:
- Wheat
51,100t
This includes 33,200t in March and 9,200t in April
98% and 81% of wheat were delivered by sea in March and April, respectively
- Barley
20,900t
This includes 6,600t in March and 11,800t in April
63% and 78% were delivered by sea in March and April, respectively
- Corn
1,010,175t
This includes 176,600t in March and in 601,000t April
96% and 72% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively
- Soybean
115,000t
This includes 36,000t in March and 57,200t in April
91% and 51% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively
- Sunflower
174,000t
This includes 9,500t in March and 104,000t in April
80% and 46% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively
- Soya-bean oil
32,000t
This incudes 11,600t in March and 16,400t in April
62% and 62% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively
- Sunflower oil
198,000t
This includes 29,000t in March and 130,000t in April
38% and 45% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively
- Meals
100,000t
This includes 29,000t in March and 39,000t in April
77% and 54% were delivered by rail in Mar and April, respectively
April exports of mentioned products were three-times higher than in March – around 970,000t versus 322,000t.
March
In March, the largest volume of product exported was corn (176,614t); followed by soya beans (36,036t); wheat (33,209t); sunflower oil (29,061t); oilcake/meals (28,954t); and soya bean oil, sunflower seeds and barley ( 11,550t, 9,535t and 6,599t).
April
In April, there was a massive jump in the volume of corn exported (600,966t); while sunflower seeds and sunflower oil, too, jumped significantly (104,049t and 129,607t). Soya beans increased to 57,159t; oilcake/meals jumped to 39,177t; soya beans went to 57,159t; and barley increased to 11,776t.
Wheat was the only product to drop significantly, to 9,199t.
May
For the nine days of May, the following was the state of play:
- Corn – 232,595t;
- Sunflower seeds – 60,678t;
- Sunflower oil – 38,801t;
- Oilcake/meals – 32,237t;
- Soya beans – 21,708t;
- Soya-bean oil – 3,624t;
- Wheat – 8,681t;
- Barley – 2,566t.