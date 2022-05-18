Pig farmers who are members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have again taken to the streets to protest at the gates of a secondary food processor, this time in Co. Louth.

Members of the association’s Pig Committee are currently gathered at the site of Hilton Foods in Drogheda today (Wednesday, May 18).

This follows four protests that took place simultaneously at different secondary processors around the country last week, as well as an earlier protest at Carrol Cuisine in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, prior to last week’s action.

The IFA said on Twitter: “Pig farmers are today continuing their protests against secondary processors, in Drogheda at Hilton Foods.”

Speaking at today’s protest, IFA Ulster/north Leinster regional chairperson Frank Brady said: “We want [Hilton Foods] to go back to the [primary] pig processors and say that these people have to get a substantial price rise in order to just breakeven.

“We’re not even talking about making a profit… [the secondary processors] have to go to the retailers and say we have to increase the price to the farmer or they won’t be in business in the next couple of months,” Brady added.

The protest in Co. Louth comes a day after IFA Pig Committee chairperson Roy Gallie said that pig farmers are still waiting for an increase in price.

Last week, Roy Gallie said that commitments were given by a number of companies to seek price increases from retailers to be passed back to farmers.

“We didn’t get anything last week, nothing came at all. But then the stipulation was that we said we were looking for it by the end of the month. It would be nice to get some of it before that, but nothing came.

“It’s essential for the survival of this industry. That’s for absolute certain. No white smoke yet but we hope for some before the end of the month,” he added.

Gallie said that the IFA’s Pig Committee are “still looking for support” from the secondary processors, and that further engagement will take place.

The IFA pigs chairperson outlined that he has further meetings scheduled with processors this week to impress on them the need to increase prices.

The association previously said that producers need €2/kg from the market place, meaning a 30c/kg increase by the end of the month.

Gallie did not rule out further protests if the processors did not come forward with a price increase by the end of May.