Two parcels of agricultural land are on the market at Toor North, Mount Stuart in Aglish, Co. Waterford, in an executor sale.

“We are delighted to bring to the market 17.67ac of top-quality land

adjacent to Mount Stuart church, near Aglish,” said Nicholas Dwane, selling agent.

“The free-draining land has been well maintained and farmed over the years. It is laid out in four fields and has its own water supply and electricity supply,” he said.

“The holding has animal handling facilities and all is located 12km from Dungarvan and 7km from Aglish and Clashmore.”

The guide price is €200,000/ac.

16.70ac of land with farmhouse

Also for sale by the same family in the same area is 16.70ac of land with a three-bedroom farmhouse.

“This will appeal to a hobby farmer or someone with a few horses,” the auctioneer said.

“The land would be a mixture of land qualities, with the majority being good grazing ground,” said Nicholas.

“There has been strong interest in all land in the area with prices ranging from €10,000-20,000/ac being fetched in recent sales.

“There is a huge farming area in all directions, into Youghal, Cappoquin and into Dungarvan. This is a strong dairy area with a scatter of beef and sheep farmers,” he said.

“There has been numerous interested parties in all lands that have gone for sale in this area. We predict the same initial interest for these lands. Enquiries have been strong, with calls from local and abroad.”

The guide price for this property is €180,000.