The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) held their third spring sale of bulls last Friday (April 16), at Kilmallock Mart.

It seems that the home sale trade is remaining strong for Hereford bulls this spring, as only 23 of the 38 bulls catalogued showed up for sale.

In terms of the clearance rate on the day, 60% of the bulls on offer found new homes, with the average price hitting a value of €2,464 – just shy of €2,500.

Similarly to previous sales held this spring, the Irish Hereford Prime sponsored €200 to the buyers of the five highest priced bulls on the day.

Top prices at Kilmallock Mart

Kye Morgan 883

One of the joint top-priced bulls selling for €3,300 was Kye Morgan 883, bred by Padraig McGrath from Co. Roscommon. Kye Morgan 883

This July 2019-born bull is sired by Gageboro Morgan, and was ranked with four stars on the replacement index – which was aided by a five star rating for daughter milking ability. Morgan found a new address in Co. Cork, as he sold to a commercial farmer.

Hayfield Maxulius George

Sharing the top price accolade of €3,300 at Kilmallock Mart was Hayfield Maxulius George, shown by a new breeder on the scene, John Hartigan from Co. Limerick. Hayfield Maxulius George

This 20 month-old male was sired by Trillick George, and sold with a calving ease figure of 1.6% on matings with beef cows. This bull also had four stars on the terminal index and four stars on the replacement index.

Rathnollag Racer

Sinead Conry from Co. Roscommon sold her bull Rathnollag Racer, for a healthy sum of €3,000. Rathnollag Racer

Born in September 2019, Racer is a son of F.H William and had a maternal back pedigree which includes Steil Gerard and Bowmont Storm. This bull sold carrying a replacement index of €81.

Aliehs Harry 6

Next up in the top- prices line up were Timmie and Sheila O’Sullivan from Co. Kerry, as they sold Aliehs Harry 6 for €2,700. Aliehs Harry 6

Bred from Kye Harry 697, who is a Free Town Hotspur son, Harry is ranked with four stars on the replacement and four stars on the terminal index within the Hereford breed.

Moyclare Sander

A Freetown Nadel son, Moyclare Sander, bred by Michael Molloy from Co. Offaly sold for a figure of €2,500. Moyclare Sander

Born in June 2019, this bull sold with a low calving figure of +2.2% on matings with beef cows.

Boveen Ted

Another Co. Offaly breeder, Joe O’Connor, also sold his bull for €2,500. Boveen Ted is an 18-month-old bull sired by Ballyvlinngold Captain, who is a Cill Cormaic Kasper son. Boveen Ted

He boasted a replacement index figure of €98, and a calving ease figure of +2.9% on matings with beef cows.