Organisers of the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run 2022 have revealed that the event raised over £150,000 for three Northern Irish charities.

The total amount raised by the event, which took place on December 31, 2022, was £153,415, and the funds will be split three ways between the Southern Area Hospice, NI Children’s Hospice and NI Air Ambulance. Southern Area Hospice and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland teams and event organsiers with their checks from the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run. Image: Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run Facebook

This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Shane Lappin, who was a volunteer for the event before he passed away.

Speaking on the 2022 tractor run, the Livingstone family said: “This was a great year and we are delighted to raise this amount this year with the fantastic support of Ben Sergeant, local businesses and the public.

“Ben Sergeant of Ben Sergeant Tractors has supported the event for several years and we appreciated the continued support.

“We were delighted we were able to make generous donation to the Southern Area Hospice, NI Children’s Hospice and NI Air Ambulance charities.”

NI Children’s Hospice team and event organisers with the organisation’s check from the tractor run. Image: Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run Facebook

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic last year and the run took place on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The run began at the Armagh Business Park (ABP) and passed through Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill before returning to the business park.

754 tractors participated in the 2022 run, making it the biggest one to date.