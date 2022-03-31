Considering the impending forage shortage now could be a good time to look at fodder beet as an alternative forage.

Fodder beet is a high-energy feed with the potential to deliver results for both the grower and the consumer.

Beet is one of the highest energy sources per kilogram of dry matter (DM) of all the forage crops and over 10,000ha are grown in Ireland each year.

Best practice for growing or feeding beet

1. Rotation

Beet should only be grown after two years have elapsed since a beet, brassica or oil-seed rape crop was grown. Scutch, thistles and potatoes can be an issue based on the previous rotation.

2. Sowing period

Fodder beet can be sown from early April. Beet is a sensitive crop and will not thrive in harsh conditions.

Delays after mid-April will reduce yields by about 4% per week. Latest sowing time is late May.

3. Seeding rates

Seeds are precision drilled. Aim to establish 30,000 plants/ac. Average field emergence for fodder beet is +/-81% (this varies depending on conditions).

With 56cm (22in) row widths and 18cm (7in) spacing, 40,700 seeds are planted/ac – assuming 74% establishment, this gives 30,000 plants/ac. It’s advisable to sow at a depth of 3.2cm.

Most drills were designed to be driven at 3m/h, so watch your forward speed to ensure even depth and seed rate.

4. Lime and fertiliser

Target a pH of seven and, ideally, lime should be applied one year ahead of growing a beet crop. Farmyard manure (FYM) can be applied at heavy rates and should be calculated in fertiliser applications.

Fertiliser recommendations are shown in the following table:

Beet crops need boron. Choose a compound fertiliser with boron and apply before sowing and mix into soil.

A nitrogen top dressing can be applied at the four-to-eight leaf stage.

5. Weed control

Poor weed control is the most common cause of crop failure. The aim is to keep the crop weed-free until at least eight weeks after emergence.

One tall weed above the canopy in a metre square (m²) has the capacity to reduce yield by 10%. T1 timing is generally at 18-21 days with T2 at 10-14 days post T1.

6. Seed treatments

For the 2022 season, Magnum beet seed is coated with a combination of two seed dressings including a fungicide named Tachigaren (hymexazol 14g/u) and an Insecticide, Force 20 CS (Tefluthrin 10g/u).

Tachigaren fungicide protects the seedlings from seed and soil-borne diseases which cause Damping off and Black Leg. It has activity against seed-borne Phoma, Pythium spp., Aphanomyces and Fusarium.

Force 20CS provides strong, early season protection against all species of wireworms, optimizing crop establishment. Force delivers excellent seed safety and high flexibility to combine with other seed treatments.

The active ingredient of Force 20CS seed treatment, tefluthrin, expresses a strong vapor pressure (unique level of vapor amongst all SPs) in the soil. Therefore, it spreads in the soil and penetrates the insect’s cuticle, causing a fast feeding stop and death.

In addition, tefluthrin has a strong repellence effect, giving additional protection to seedlings and even helping to repel birds.

It has activity against the following: Corn rootworm (larvae only); wireworm; white grubs; seedcorn maggots; some cutworms (during the infestation phase, when they attack seedlings very close to the ground); springtails; Symphylids (centipedes); millipedes; and pygmy beetle.

It does not control against aphid vectors.

7. Efficient feed

Fodder beet on a cost/unit of energy is one of the most efficient feeds per investment of input.

With increased costs this year, the guarantee of consistency of yield and DM % with beet reduces the gamble associated with alternative forage crops such as maize and wholecrop.

The use of high DM % beet varieties such as Magnum, Bergman and Yoda will all deliver a return on investment.

8. New variety – Yoda

Yoda is a white, high dry-matter beet new to the Irish market. It is ideal for animal feed or anaerobic digestion.

Yoda has high dry-matter yields, easy harvesting and cleaning, good storage characteristics and has performed well in Irish beet trials, giving consistent high dry-matter yields.

9. Feeding beet

Beet is low in protein and minerals, so it needs to be balanced. The sugar content of beet will drive intakes and improve performance.

Ideally, beet should be washed if dirty and chopped to avoid choking. Beet should be introduced gradually with feeding rates increased to 10-15kg/head/day.

A nutritionist will be best placed to plan diets.

Typical analysis:

Dry matter yield: 13-20t/ha;

Fresh yield: 70-110t/ha;

Dry matter: 18-20%:

Metabolisable energy (ME) as MJ/kg of dry matter: 13.5.

10. Storage

Beet can be stored outdoors in clamps but be wary of frost.

For long-term storage, beet can be ensiled with maize or pulp nuts at a rate of 5:1. This is an ideal high-energy feed for buffer feeding in spring time or intensive cattle finishing.

Success stories

Brian Kirk, a farmer from Co. Louth, said: “We swapped to Magnum because of the leaf cover and the high dry matter. Magnum yields over 30t.”

Another Co. Louth farmer Patrick Byrne said: “Green energy is the way forward. Magnum is suitable for anaerobic digestion plants. For dairy production it’s unreal, cows go up in their milk.”

Meanwhile, Gerry Giggins, a nutritionist said: “If cattle had pocket money, it would be beet they’d buy. Feeding fodder beet increases DM intakes and increases cattle performance.”

The agricultural manager at Flynns of Lackagh, Co. Galway, Ronan Carr, said: “Magnum is a popular variety because of its high dry matter content and proven results.”

More information on fodder beet

For more information on Magnum fodder beet and other varieties, contact Interchem by calling: 01 451 8959, or visit the company’s website by clicking here.

For more videos on the subject of beet, click the button below.