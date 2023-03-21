According to Teagasc, the demand for plant protein crops is increasing exponentially. And it is a trend that is very likely to grow.

Globally, the plant protein market is estimated to be worth €17 billion per annum and Irish farmers are well positioned to tap into this developing market.

Teagasc tillage specialist, Ciaran Collins, further explained: “Exploiting the benefits of plant protein is a key target of some of the new research projects in Teagasc.

“A key focus for increased profitability on tillage farms has always been about adding value to crops produced on tillage farms.

“The growth of the drinks sector and higher value food grade oats are current examples of added value produce that command a premium over low value commodity feed grains.”

The key drivers in the increased interest in the plant-based food sector are growing vegetarianism, declining meat consumption and increased preference for plant-based food.

“Currently, all plant-based protein sources in Ireland are imported including peas and faba beans,” Collins added.

“This presents an excellent opportunity to increase native protein production and build extraction facilities, where Irish produced protein crops are processed for high value consumer markets.

“We are all familiar with protein rich whey-based sports recovery drinks.

“But plant-based options are now freely available and many of these are made from faba beans and peas which grow very well in Ireland.”

Protein crops sector

The National Prepared Consumer Food Centre (NPCFC) at Teagasc Ashtown provides facilities for companies to pilot industry-led collaborative research and innovation.

At this year’s Teagasc tillage conference, Shay Hannon from NPCFC highlighted the growing demand from the plant-based food sector. In 2022, 36% of all NPCFC projects were plant-based.

An example of innovation in the plant protein sector is a project funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) based AT Moorepark called U-PROTEIN (Unlocking Protein Resource Opportunities to Evolve Ireland’s Nutrition).

The project aims to transfer the technologies used in dairy protein processing and apply these to crops.

Faba beans, peas and lupins are included in the current mix of crops being assessed for protein extraction and protein profiling.

In addition, an EU-funded project called VALPRO Path aims to address the absence of premium supply chains for farmers and is another example of added value from something we already produce, according to Teagasc.

“VALPRO Path aims to design and deliver sustainable and competitive plant protein crop systems and value chains with a focus on underpinning economic value for all actors in the supply chain.”