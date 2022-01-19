Louise Crowley will be taking over our social media this Thursday, January 20, in another Agriland Takeover – on Instagram and Facebook.

The 27-year-old from Croom, Co. Limerick, developed a keen interest for farming from a young age. By the time she was in Transition Year, it became apparent that all she wanted was to make dairy farming her future career.

“Being the eldest of three daughters, I was expected to pitch in and work on the farm,” she said.

“Once I started getting roped into it, I realised I liked it. And, when I was in fourth year in secondary school, I decided I was going to go farming.”

Now, she works the Crowley’s 167ac dairy farm and is five years into her loan for a purchased 72ac.

In 2021, Lousie milked 174 cows on a 13-unit milking parlour. She is expecting to calve down 185 cows in 2022.

On top of this, Louise is the county secretary and national council representative for Limerick Macra na Feirme and she sits on Macra’s agricultural affairs committee.

And the extra curricular work – if you will – doesn’t stop there; Louise is also a member of the Women in Ag Stakeholders group as the Macra representative, county secretary of Limerick’s Irish Farmers’ Association branch, secretary of Greybridge Classic Club and a National Dairy Council dairy farm ambassador.

Louise was crowned Queen of the Land in 2018 and FBD Insurance Best Emerging Farmer in the same year.

In 2019, Louise started using Instagram to show what she’s been doing on the farm. Her account has now amassed over 22,000 followers.

This Thursday (January 20), Agriland followers can learn more about the Limerick lady’s busy life and Louise’s daily tasks on the farm.

Follow our Instagram and Facebook pages to see the Louise Crowley takeover this Thursday, January 20.