Demand for sustainable dairy means there is potentially significant rewards for Irish dairy, if we can navigate the challenges faced by the sector.

If the dairy sector can navigate the challenges faced by improving water quality and calf welfare, there is a significant reward.

This is according to David Kennedy, head of dairy with Bord Bia, who spoke at the Sustainable Dairy Future Conference on Tuesday, December 5. David Kennedy, head of dairy with Bord Bia

The two-day event was organized by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and the ICOS Skillnet, and is hosted by University College Cork (UCC).

Sustainable dairy

Speaking at the conference, Kennedy said: “We have something really unique and special in Irish dairy and it is sometimes something that we take for granted.

“We have come from a place of rapid expansion, Irish dairy farms really doubled down on what they are doing on farm-level.”

He said that dairy farmers are starting to see the returns from audits and regulations that have be imposed on them.

Although there has been bad years such as 2023, Kennedy said that the future of Irish dairy is in value creation.

“If we are going to have a stable milk pool and how can we get more from it. We get more from it by doubling down on our sustainability, getting those proof points that are really important to our international customers.

“Then demanding more from those customers for it, because there is a land grab for sustainable dairy. Ireland can be at the front of that que, if we get this right,” he added.

Kennedy noted that there are challenging years ahead with the sector having to deal with water quality issues and calf welfare.

If the sector successfully navigates these challenges, there is a reward and that reward is commercially and environmentally sustainable Irish family dairy farms, Bord Bia will be absolutory supportive of this.