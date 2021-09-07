With 85,000 applicants anticipating offers from the Central Applications Office (CAO) this afternoon (Tuesday, September 7), young people are being reminded that “there are other options beyond the traditional college degree”.

Leaving Certificate results were issued on Friday (September 3) and Fine Gael senator Aisling Dolan has said that now more than ever before, “students can take to heart that there is a wide range of routes to the career you want”.

College degree a ‘historical focus’

She is encouraging young people to look at all options “including apprenticeships, further education options or even taking some time out if they need it”.

“The number one priority should be the well-being of the student as they navigate this next step. There is lots of information available to parents to support their children in making the right choice,” the Roscommon-Galway senator said.

“We need to shift our thinking away from the historical focus on college degrees. I was very pleased to hear my colleague Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris reconfirm his plan to review the CAO model and reduce the focus on the points race.

“He is committed to the creation of an integrated tertiary education system which will effectively replace the CAO form for future Leaving Cert students,” the senator added.

‘A daunting time of much change’

For those who do pursue further education, Labour spokesperson on further and higher education Annie Hoey has said that more needs to be done to support students as the housing crisis “continues to spiral into every section of society”.

“Completion of the Leaving Cert is the end of a very important phase of young people’s lives. It is the start of a new beginning, filled with new opportunities – not only in further and higher education for the majority – but also in many other fields.

“This is a daunting time of much change – for many young people, it will be their first time leaving home and moving out, making new friends and finding their own way in the world.

“The last thing any student or family needs to add to their list of concerns is the extortionate price of student accommodation.

“Third-level education, especially when it is distant from home, has moved out of reach for too many students because of rental costs and the exorbitant costs of fees – now the highest in Europe.”

Financial pressure

Senator Hoey said Minister Harris “needs to work with his colleague” Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to examine the possibility of imposing a blanket rent freeze on purpose-built student accommodation in third-level institutions throughout the country.

“Students and their families are under enough financial pressure this year without being forced to pay for accommodation that they may not need,” the Meath East senator added.

“Many of them have had their incomes significantly reduced due to the financial effects of the pandemic and many of the usual part-time jobs that students take during the summer are only now coming back on stream.”

