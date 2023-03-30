A healthy and effective gut is essential for animals to perform and reach top productivity, it is important to keep that in mind for animals to perform well.

Diet has a big part to play in this, and consistency is key. Once a ruminant’s gut is healthy everything becomes more efficient and the animal has a higher quality of life.

Feeding seaweed can have a huge input in calf health, it has many benefits and is packed with minerals and vitamins such as vitamin A and C; is rich in potassium, iron, copper, calcium, iodine, magnesium and protein which can be as high as 15%.

Including as little as 10g of seaweed in your calves diet can have a major impact on many things:

Reduced scour as seaweed helps neutralise the acidity of the milk;

Helps to build up the good bacteria in the gut;

Helps keep animals healthier and more resistant to infection;

Can help to produce thicker, shinier coats;

Stimulates appetite;

Enhanced immunity and energy;

Improves digestion;

Strengthens immune system;

Helps to reduce stress at weaning.

Seaweed products for calves

Sealac has a range of seaweed products for calves from birth right up to cattle, cows and bulls. One of these is Good Gut Health, a powdered seaweed to be added to milk replacer.

This can be added to milk from birth, as it is in powder form it is absorbed in the gut and is beneficial to the growth of good bacteria. It is also suitable for organic farming.

Electrolyte Plus is a seaweed-based electrolyte that can rehydrate and replace lost fluids and essential electrolytes. With added seaweed it can help to boost the immune system of the animal helping them to recover faster.

Seaweed Flake is a supplement that can be added to meal or silage, it helps to stimulate appetite, improve energy levels and well-being in animals. It can also improve conception rates. It is also suitable for organic farming.

Sealix Seaweed Bucket Lick is a seaweed based lick suitable for calves, cattle and sheep with over 60 minerals and vitamins it can improve and maintain overall health and appearance, boosts fertility and promotes healthy growth. They are also high in protein.

Since using these Sealac products, one farmer had this to say:

“Calves are thriving and have weaned much quicker than other years, coats are shining and had no major sickness in any of them.”

“I’ve been using the products awhile now and can see a big improvement in the animal’s condition, shiner coats and overall healthier looking livestock,” said another.

For more information on Sealac seaweed products, click here, or contact the company by phone; 083 446 9749, or email; [email protected].

On Sealac’s online shop, Agriland readers can use the following discount code to get 10% off: sealacwelcome.

Sealac can also be found on social media here.