Using every hour of the working day as efficiently as possible can be of massive benefit when there’s a never-ending list of things to do around the farm, and for those involved in umbilical slurry spreading, a high-quality compressor can be a huge help.

The Applied Varimount 350 PTO Air Compressor is a no-nonsense product which is the future of air power. It is a patented design and technology which is ideal for blowing umbilical systems and underground slurry mains.

So, what are the key features of this impressive piece of machinery and what can it be used for?

Read on and listen to all the benefits here.

Multi-placement possibilities

Thanks to its clever design, this Air Compressor is suitable for all tractor configurations and is able to be mounted and taken off quickly, safely and easily.

Its design allows it to operate on either the front or rear of your vehicle and avoids the usual challenges faced by towing a standard mobile compressor.

Its intelligent design ensures that it is also easily maintained.

Low maintenance

Unlike many pieces of machinery, this product doesn’t require a lot of upkeep. Thanks to it not being engine operated, the Applied Varimount 350 PTO Air Compressor offers less maintenance which in turn, means minimal down time.

The layout of the product enables easy access and it’s easy-to-open cover makes it a simple and user-friendly piece of equipment.

Extremely versatile

There are no electrics to this equipment – it simply works by using your tractor’s engine. Therefore, it is clear that it has been manufactured with its customer in mind.

Sleek design

While look isn’t exactly everything, it does help to know that with the Applied Varimount 350 PTO Compressor you will get an innovative and compact product that offers a detachable A-Frame with a stylish look.

Guaranteed high performance

This product offers a guaranteed output of 350 CFM to utilise maximum performance.

The impressive oil-cooler fan is created to the highest specification and will keep the compressor oil temperature correctly regulated for optimum operation and minimal downtime.

At Applied, the commitment to its customers comes first and every product provides a high-quality end product each and every time, with customer reviews showing its impressive ability to blow out slurry lines with ease.

There are many case studies that show exactly how important this Compressor has been for agri-contractors and farmers across the UK and Ireland.

Collins Agri Contracting for example, had previously been using a diesel portable air compressor. Changing to the Applied Varimount 350 PTO Air Compressor is a decision Stephen Collins admits he “wouldn’t go back on” following a trial of the machinery.

He said one of the main positives of the equipment is that the air is instant and admits it has “exceeded my expectations” at how practical and how efficient the product is.

Watch on to see Stephen’s thoughts.

For more information on Applied’s Varimount 350 PTO Compressor, or just a general chat about how any of its machines could improve efficiencies around your farm, contact a member of the sales team on: 057 913 7929; or: 086 196 0209.

Alternatively, go online clicking here.