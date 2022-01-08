The Virginia Show Center proved a successful venue for the sixth annual Twilight Sale of the North East Texel Club of in-lamb pedigree Texel hoggets.

The excellently laid out facilities gave customers, who came from every corner of the country, the opportunity to view animals in a safe and relaxed environment. The sale was conducted by Carnaross Mart with Jimmy Reilly as the main organiser.

Carnaross auctioneer, Rodney Windrum, saw brisk bidding for all 66 lots forwarded, resulting in 64 animals finding new homes.

While the sale proved to be a success for all 14 breeders exhibiting at the sale, it was a particularly memorable day for father and son duo, Pat and Barry Farrell and their Oberstown Flock.

The Farrells had 10 animals at the sale and all went to new homes at an average price of €2,125.

The Meath men also topped the sale with their first hogget, Lot 28, PFI2001712, going to Glen Devlin, Castleblayney, for his Glenila flock for €3,250.

This top-quality hogget comes from a pedigree line that has a proven record, with five maternal sisters averaging €1,610 at this sale in 2020.

PFI2001712 is in-lamb to Rhaeadr Edge, a ram purchased privately this year.

Oberstown Texels

Next in for the Farrells was a full sister to the sale’s price leader. Lot 29, PFI12001702, sold for €2,750 to Patrick Joyce’s Recess flock in Co. Galway.

The Farrells also sold Lot 62, PFI2001707 – another sister to the previous two price leaders – for €2,500 to Martin McGuinness and Lot 33, PFI2001738, to Glen Devlin for €2,300.

Robert John Dunne’s Lot 10, RDF2000884, was sold for €2,020 to Hugh and Sarah Murray.

The average price of the 64 animals sold on the day was €1,035.

Top pen averages:

Pat and Barry Farrell: €2,125 for 10;

John, Colm and Michael Mc Hugh: €1,436 for six;

Robert John Dunne: €1,125 for seven;

Malachy and Jessica McMeel: €944 for five.

Greenhill Texels

Sale of ewe lamb for charity

All proceeds from the sale of the ewe lamb from Lisa Breadan’s Clenmad flock, Lot 42, were donated to Focus Ireland, a charity for the homeless.

BFF2100639 was a “super” ewe lamb out of a great Springwell ewe and sired by Milnbank Chubbs, out of the 24k Cowal Bucking Bronco.