Teagasc to host series of young forest management walks

A nationwide series of forest walks will take place from Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 10, focusing on the management of young forests.

The events are organised by Teagasc, in association with the forest division of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

This series of walks is aimed at landowners who have established a new forest in the last 10 years.

According to a statement from Teagasc, for many owners, the forestry conversation begins around opportunities for diversifying farm enterprises.

The established forest is another crop and will reap rewards if managed as such, and this year’s series of forest walks will present an opportunity to see forest management in action, according to Teagasc.

Each walk will allow for discussions on various management topics, as encountered on owners’ own sites.

At these events, forestry experts from Teagasc and the department will explain why it is essential to care for young forests.

Teagasc forestry advisor Frances McHugh said: “It is very important to ensure that a young forest will perform well and that forest owners know what needs to be done each year.”

Controlling the surrounding vegetation;

Ensuring that browsing animals won’t damage the young trees;

Replanting of failed trees;

Assessing nutrient needs;

Shaping of broadleaf trees;

Reducing the risk of fires. She explained that the emphasis in the first few years will be on:

According to Teagasc, the focus of these forest walks is on essential management in young forests.

However, medium to long term management will also be outlined, along with the various supplementary grant measures now in place to support forest owners in optimising their farm forest resources.

Landowners who are considering planting some land will find these events “very useful”, according to Teagasc.

There is no need to register for the walks. Those who are interested can turn up at 7:00pm at a relevant meeting point.