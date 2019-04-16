‘Savaged financially’: €101m in farmer losses driven home

Beef farmers have been “savaged financially” over the last year by Brexit-related price cuts, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking at an open beef farmer meeting tonight, Monday, April 15, in Portlaoise, IFA National Livestock Committee chairman Angus Woods said farmers are furious with the way they have been ignored by the Government and hammered by the factories on prices.

Since last autumn beef farmers have incurred losses of €101 million on Brexit-related beef price cuts, according to IFA calculations.

Woods said the IFA has analysed the data and put a detailed set of proposals to both Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan on the losses in the beef sector.

“Minister Creed needs to make the beef issue and the Brexit losses his priority at the EU Farm Council in Brussels and at the Cabinet table in Dublin,” the chairman said.

We have met with the officials in the Department of Agriculture and the EU Commission and they accept that Irish beef farmers have incurred significant Brexit beef losses.

He said beef farmers have been hit by cattle price cuts of €100 per head on steers and heifers and €200 per head and more on young bulls.