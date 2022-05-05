Teagasc has announced it is on the hunt for a new head of advisory services as Dermot McCarthy prepares to retire from the position.

McCarthy, who is due to leave the role at the end of the month, has had a long career in Teagasc, and has occupied a number of positions, including chief dairy specialist. An experienced advisor, he led the advisory services through a transitionary period during the economic downturn.

The role is a responsibility heavy, as the position holder is in charge of managing advisory activities across 12 regional units, under a budget of approximately €30 million. The holder of the position is also responsible for developing the organisation’s advisory policies and ensuring their implementation through various business plans.

Throughout his tenure, McCarthy placed strong emphasis on the technical aspects within the advisory services. According to Teagasc, he integrated discussion groups into the programme and promoted tools including economic breeding index (EBI), € profit monitor (ePM) and pasture base Ireland (PBI).

Remarking on McCarthy’s career, Teagasc said in a statement:

“Dermot was always a strong ambassador for the Teagasc brand of service, independence and quality, and for the important role of advisory work in the ongoing development and support of the farming and agri-food sector.”

Most recently, McCarthy also played a significant role in the publication of a project on the history of advisory services in Ireland.

Applications are open until May 26, for the permanent role, which will be based at the Teagasc headquarters in Oak Park, Co. Carlow.

Teagasc appointments

Recently, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue appointed Laois dairy farmer Donald Scully to the Teagasc Authority for a five-year term.

Scully was appointed to the authority to replace Tommy Cooke, who stepped down from the Authority after completing two terms.