‘Meeting Challenges with Technology’ will be the theme of the Teagasc National Dairy Conference, which returns this year as a face-to-face event.

The conference will be taking place in Cork on Tuesday, November 23, and in Athlone on Wednesday, November 24.

The conferences will open with a keynote address from Teagasc director, Professor Frank O’Mara, on ‘meeting our climate obligations – a pathway for the dairy industry’ and will aim to provide attendees with the best technical advice on meeting our climate obligations.

The future direction of Ireland’s dairy breeding programme and practical solutions on improving dairy farm efficiency and cost control; economic and environmental performance on Irish dairy farms; and grazing management and clover establishment will also be covered.

The first of the sessions

Emma Louise Coffey, Teagasc Dairy Edge Podcast presenter will moderate the first session, which will focus on the future direction of Ireland’s Dairy Breeding Programme.

During this session, attendees will hear from a dairy discussion group member about their experience on what breeding has delivered for them.

Donagh Berry from Teagasc will outline future plans for EBI (economic breeding index) traits; Stephen Butler from Teagasc will explain how sexed semen will affect the national herd; and Nicky Byrne will discuss dairy beef calves and what beef farmers require.

The conference will continue with a session on practical advice for improved farm efficiency and will be moderated by James Dunne, Teagasc dairy specialist.

Advertisement

During this session attendees will hear about energy saving technologies; an update on pasture profit index; milking intervals and length of the working day; vaccination strategies; cost control for 2022; and managing turnout in weaned dairy calves.

In the afternoon, the focus will turn to the economic and environmental performance on Irish dairy farms. Joe Patton, head of dairy knowledge transfer at Teagasc will talk through the key drivers of success.

Concluding the day

Grazing Management and Clover Establishment will be the final topic for the day. Moderated by Stuart Childs, Teagasc dairy specialist, attendees will hear what Teagasc PastureBase is telling us about current grazing management on dairy farms and the clover sward performance at different nitrogen levels.

As in other years, farmer experiences will feature prominently in discussions and dairy farmers Kevin Moran and Ger Pardy will join the conference to speak about their experience with grazing high clover swards.

Each session will include a panel discussion and Q&A session where attendees will have the opportunity to interact with speakers.

Numbers are limited for these events and it is advisable to book your ticket early to avoid disappointment. Pre-booking is essential.

Those that wish to attend can register and book tickets online, by clicking here.