Taskforce ‘must be deferred’ until injunctions are lifted – IFOI

A number of protesters who attended the recent demonstrations and blockades outside meat processors around the country last month remain with injunctions hanging over them, according to the Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFOI).

In a statement released by the group, the IFOI said it has requested that the Beef Market Taskforce be deferred “until all injunctions and cost applications against all individuals involved in beef protests are struck out in their entirety”.

The protester group added that Alo Mohan, Noel Long, and Seamus Maye are its “chosen mediators” to participate in the taskforce.

A member of the IFOI told AgriLand that injunctions remain in place on a number of the protesters who picketed outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, owned by Dawn Meats.

The group representative also pointed to Kepak “moving the goalposts” with its recent announcement of in-spec bonuses and penalties, which he claimed was “not in line” with the four-month notice on changes to weight restrictions and classifications agreed to in last month’s Beef Sector Agreement.

“What we’re trying to say is that there is a bad-spirited approach to this agreement already by some of the meat processors.

“We are disgusted that we are not being recognised on the taskforce,” the IFOI member said, adding that the group stands behind all protesters who still have injunctions hanging over them.